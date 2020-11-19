Fire department helps free distressed deer in NC

North Carolina news

LENOIR, N.C. (WNCN)– A deer will live to see another day, thanks to the Lenoir Fire Department.

On Wednesday morning, the fire department said it got a call about a deer that was in distress.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found a deer in water, trapped in a log jam.

Crews were able to free the exhausted deer and walk it to a safer location.

