LENOIR, N.C. (WNCN)– A deer will live to see another day, thanks to the Lenoir Fire Department.
On Wednesday morning, the fire department said it got a call about a deer that was in distress.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a deer in water, trapped in a log jam.
Crews were able to free the exhausted deer and walk it to a safer location.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- North Carolina’s ski areas band together to roll out new COVID-19 requirements
- Fire department helps free distressed deer in NC
- Let this celebrity baker show you the perfect pie dough recipe
- Thursday, November 19th: Vegetarian Thanksgiving dinners, expert baker creates the perfect pie dough recipe
- Driver ejected, passenger pulled from wreckage after teens lead Goldsboro police on chase