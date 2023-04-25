STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple buildings were destroyed in a fire in downtown Statesville early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Iredell County officials said the blaze began near 100 S. Center Street and Broad Street shortly before 2:45 a.m. and was under control as of 5:45 a.m., but four buildings were left severely damaged.

Center Street in downtown Statesville was blocked by fire crews. Officials encouraged drivers to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to American Renaissance School’s Facebook page, school, and kindergarten screenings are canceled today. School officials say they plan to resume school tomorrow.