GIBSON, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was arrested on Wednesday after a two-and-a-half-year investigation into multiple fires, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Division of Forest Service investigated fires in the area of Gibson.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect, 35-year-old Shane Chadwick Blake Deberry, was arrested for seven felony charges and one misdemeanor count.

The felony charges include:

Setting fire to grass

Brush land and woodland (intentional)

He’s also charged with one misdemeanor count for injury to trees, crops, and lands, the sheriff’s office said.

Deberry was a volunteer firefighter for the Gibson Fire Department.

Deberry was taken to the Scotland County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.