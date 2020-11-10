CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the fiery results of a car crashing into a Beaufort County business.

A car hit a dry cleaner, right when the shop’s owner — Chocowinity’s mayor — and the town’s police chief were inside.

WNCT was on scene soon after it happened.

Mayor James Mobley Jr., Police Chief Ralph Whitehurst, and the driver were the only ones involved in the incident.

No one was seriously hurt. The driver was able to walk out of the car to a medic’s stretcher — but was taken to a nearby hospital.

State troopers may have an idea what let to the collision and fire.

“The driver indicated to me that he hadn’t had anything to eat today,” said Trooper Matthew Hauser. “It could be a medical condition. He’s in the hospital now, receiving treatment for a little bit of back pain and some scrapes.”

Chocowinity Dry Cleaners has been operating in the town since 1951.

Mobley said he is thankful everyone involved avoided serious injury, but this crash and fire has cost his family a lot — their livelihood.