Fired NC worker robs seafood restaurant and shoots 3 workers, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A fired worker at a northeast Charlotte seafood restaurant returned to the business with a gun, demanded money and shot three employees inside earlier this week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The violent incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. Monday at the Fish House North located at 4554 N. Tryon Street.

As Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police got to the scene of the reported robbery and shooting, they found three employees inside with apparent gunshot wounds.

All three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The employees provided a description of the suspect, saying the former employee, identified as Robert Barringer, pulled out a handgun inside the restaurant and fired the weapon, striking one person and then proceeded to shoot two more people working inside, police said.

During the ordeal, Barringer demanded money and property from the restaurant, and then ran away from the building, according to police.

Warrants were issued for Barringer’s arrest and on Wednesday and he was captured by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

Following an interview, he was transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with three counts of assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of shooting into an occupied property, first-degree kidnapping, and firearm by a felon.

Police said the case is ongoing and active investigation.