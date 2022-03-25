WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A firefighter and one other person have been shot in the area of Waterbury Street and East Sprague Street, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The shooting reportedly happened at Kermit’s Hot Dog House, located at 2200 Thomasville Rd.

The fire department says that the victims were having lunch at Kermit’s when the shooting occurred.

Both victims were hospitalized.

There is no word on the condition of the firefighter or the second victim.

This is a developing situation.