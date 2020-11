ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Asheville Fire Department said it is helping in a county-wide response to a 3-alarm fire at a sewage treatment center.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at the Metropolitan Sewage District on Riverside Drive just north of Asheville in Woodfin.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen for miles as the warehouse fire burned.

Further details were not immediately available.

Videos courtesy the Asheville Fire Department.