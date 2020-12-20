Firefighters injured as NC fire truck crashes while responding to call

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A Charlotte fire truck overturned Sunday morning during the inclement rainy weather.

It is unclear exactly what caused the truck to overturn at this time.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Sunday near 5200 Sunset Road in front of the Ferguson Plumbing Supply store and a QuickTrip as they were responding to a call.

Some damage was caused in the area as a result as the crash took down powerlines, telephone poles, trees, and shrubbery.

Other than officials saying the firefighters were banged up, no major injuries have been reported and CMPD is investigating.

