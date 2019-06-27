Fireworks or fishing?: North Carolina’s annual free fishing day is July 4

MEIKLEOUR, SCOTLAND – JANUARY 15: Anglers attend the opening day of the Salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kincalven bridge on January 15, 2019 in Meikleour, Scotland. The salmon season on the Tay and tributaries gets underway today, it is the first of the larger Scottish rivers to open and runs through to the fifteenth of October. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Into fireworks and fishing? You have a big decision to make on Independence Day!

North Carolina’s Free Fishing Day is on July 4 beginning at 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. The annual event has fell on Independence Day every year since 1994.

Everyone in North Carolina can fish for free in any public body of water, including coastal waters, without having to purchase a fishing license or additional trout fishing privilege, according to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

Although no fishing license is required, all other fishing regulations apply, such as length and daily possession limits, as well as bait and tackle restrictions.

The commission says they give anglers a better chance of making a good catch by stocking waters across the state with various fish — including trout and channel catfish.

The interactive fishing and boating maps on the Commission’s website list more than 500 fishing and boating areas, many of which are free, that are open to the public.

