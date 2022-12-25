CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters say firework debris is to blame for a blaze at a home in south Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department took photos of the fire scene in the Ballantyne area very early on Christmas Day.

The fire damaged three homes — and displaced residents from all three houses — along the 1700 block of Westmill Lane.

Officials said 40 firefighters responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Heavy fire was showing from a garage when crews first arrived, fire officials said.

Authorities said the blaze was accidental and due to firework debris that was improperly stored.

Photo courtesy: Charlotte Fire Dept.

No one was injured.

But the fire did cause about $230,000 in damage and took nearly 45 minutes just to get under control.

WJZY contributed to this report