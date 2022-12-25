CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters say firework debris is to blame for a blaze at a home in south Charlotte.
The Charlotte Fire Department took photos of the fire scene in the Ballantyne area very early on Christmas Day.
The fire damaged three homes — and displaced residents from all three houses — along the 1700 block of Westmill Lane.
Officials said 40 firefighters responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Heavy fire was showing from a garage when crews first arrived, fire officials said.
Authorities said the blaze was accidental and due to firework debris that was improperly stored.
No one was injured.
But the fire did cause about $230,000 in damage and took nearly 45 minutes just to get under control.
WJZY contributed to this report