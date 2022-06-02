RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than $20 million in payments from the opioid settlement with three drugmakers has come into North Carolina, Attorney General Josh Stein said.

The AG said Thursday that 65 local governments have received $16.3 million while the state has taken in $4.4 million, with more local governments expected to receive their first payments in the coming weeks.

The $26 billion agreement with manufacturers Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen includes payments spread over 17 years.

The state and its local governments can expect another $9 million of the $29 million they are due this spring, with another $64 million coming in over the summer.

“Local governments are at the forefront of getting treatment and recovery resources to the people who desperately need them, and these funds will help them do more,” Stein said. “I hope that as a result of this money, many more North Carolinians will be alive and healthy in the years to come than otherwise would have been.”

All 100 counties, along with 47 municipalities, have signed on to the agreement. The funds will be used for treatment, recovery, harm reduction and other ways to fight the opioid epidemic, with 85 percent of the money going to local governments and 15 percent going to the state.