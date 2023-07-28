ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — The first burn center in Western North Carolina is opening at Mission Hospital.

“This is going to be an amazing opportunity to treat patients in our region,” said Dr. Michael Schurr, the director of Mission Hospital’s Burn Services. “If you’re burned right now in some place in Western North Carolina, they have a long trip to go to a burn center hours away. This will give us an opportunity to treat patients from our community and keep them in our community.”

The closest burn center is the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem. The Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill is the second closest.

The new $7 million facility has 14 exam rooms, a hyperbaric center as well as spaces for patients to receive physical, speech, occupational and hydrotherapy.

“A lot of burn patients take 10 days to two weeks to heal up,” Schurr explained. “We can provide all those cares in this setting in this new clinic.”

Amanda West, who has been receiving treatment for burns for the past two years, said the new facility will be a “blessing for the community.”

“A lot of people can’t afford to go back and forth in our community,” West said. “It’s important that they’re going to be able to access therapy and have a good burn doctor here.”

“This is going to be incredible for a lot of folks, especially those that don’t have a support system,” she added. “I’m blessed to have family and friends who will go with me and take me back and forth. Some people don’t have that. This is going to be awesome.”

The burn center is expected to open in early August.