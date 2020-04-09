First Lady of NC scheduled to donate blood during coronavirus outbreak

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the American Red Cross urges healthy individuals to help ensure a stable blood supply throughout this pandemic, First Lady Kristin Cooper is making a pledge to give her first blood donation.

Kristin Cooper will roll up a sleeve alongside daughter Natalie, who also plans to give blood.

“Blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of our communities. The need for blood is constant, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need. With no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, the Red Cross needs the help of donors and blood drive hosts to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come,” a release said.

Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate later this month and after by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App , calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.