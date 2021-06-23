First NC COVID-19 vaccine lottery winner to be announced Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – If you’re a North Carolina adult vaccinated against COVID-19, today is your first of four chances to win $1 million.

The first winner of the vaccine lottery in North Carolina will be announced Wednesday. It’s the first of four million-dollar drawings held this summer as part of an incentive program aimed at getting more North Carolinians vaccinated.

Anyone age 18 or older who has received at least one dose of the vaccine is automatically entered to win. Individuals under 18 are entered to win $125,000 for post-secondary education.

People who got their shot on or after June 10 will be entered twice.

The state has assigned each vaccination record a unique number, and the North Carolina Education Lottery will use a randomized number generator to select the winning number and 20 alternate winning numbers for each drawing.

You will be called or emailed if you’re a winner, and you have 48 hours to accept the prize. The winner will be posted to this website. You can also click that link to find out more information on the lottery.

You must get a shot by the Sunday before each drawing to be entered. Drawings will happen every other week through the first week of August.

