Fiscal year in NC begins with 30 new laws, higher DMV fees

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Be prepared to pay more in North Carolina for your driver’s license, your vehicle registration or copy of your driving record.
As mandated by state law, the Division of Motor Vehicles is required to adjust fees and rates every four years, based on the percentage change in the annual Consumer Price Index during the past four years.
According to a news release, about 90 license and registration-related fees will go up starting Wednesday at about an 8% increase.
A normal annual vehicle registration will increase from $36 to $38.75, while fees for five or eight-year driver’s license renewal fees will work out to $5.50 per year, up from $5.
More than 30 new laws will also take effect Wednesday, when state government’s fiscal year begins.
The laws include 2.5% salary increases for most state employees and state law enforcement officers. Teachers will get their usual experienced-based raises, as well as $350 bonuses before October.
Other new laws fund targeted government building and expansion projects.
