HATTERAS VILLAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 28-foot fishing boat ran aground on the beach at the North Carolina coast Sunday evening, officials said.

The incident was reported on the beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore near the northeastern entrance to Hatteras Village, according to the National Park Service.

The boat called Carol-ina out of Buxton could be seen partially on the beach — parallel to the shoreline.

Four people were aboard the boat when it ran aground, according to the National Park Service.

The Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum reported the boat lost power Sunday afternoon.

The caption of the Carol-ina dropped the anchor in an area out past the breaking waves, the museum reported.

However, “the uptake in wind and wave height, the anchor wasn’t enough to keep her from washing ashore,” officials at the museum wrote.

Several vessels have been grounded at the Outer Banks in the last few years. Two trawlers — Ocean Pursuit and Bald Eagle II — have been grounded since 2020.

The Graveyard of the Atlantic is a nickname for the treacherous waters and area of numerous shipwrecks off the Outer Banks.