Fitness campaign launches in North Carolina, schools have chance to win $100,000 gym

(WECT) – The State of North Carolina has been selected as one of four states to participate in the Don’t Quit Fitness Campaign, sponsored by the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC).

Three elementary or middle schools will have the chance to win a $100,000 fitness center, but in order to win, schools have to be nominated, and you can do that online.

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. I’ve declared war on this preventable disease and it’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Roy Cooper immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into the great state of North Carolina. Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that obesity is neither a Democratic nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue and all have vowed to do everything possible to help,” said Chairman of NFGFC Jake Steinfeld. “So far we’ve delivered DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to 36 states and Washington, DC and this year we are adding four more states to our family including North Carolina, Mississippi, New Hampshire and Maine. The response from every state we’ve visited has been awesome. Kids are excited about working out and being physically active and, as a result, their academic performance and self-esteem have skyrocketed. Now, North Carolina schools have an opportunity to make a change that will have a lasting impact on kids well into their future.”

The program plans on reaching all 50 states in the upcoming years.

“Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. Fitness in Motion provides all the fitness equipment, which is manufactured right here in the United States. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world,” according to a press release.

Governor Roy Cooper weighed in as well.

“Getting kids excited about physical activity early in life will pay huge dividends well into the future,” Cooper said. “I’m excited that three North Carolina elementary and middle schools will be selected for DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers thanks to the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils.”