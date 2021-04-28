5 people rescued by Coast Guard after boat capsizes off Outer Banks

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Five people were rescued by the Coast Guard off the Outer Banks on Tuesday.

Rescue crews got the call around 5:25 p.m. for the report of the 26-foot boat taking on water.

Just after 6 p.m., a crew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet found the boat capsized. Two people were in the water and three were on the hull.

They were rescued and taken to Outer Banks Hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

“Thankfully, these mariners were prepared. Donning life jackets and staying near their capsized vessel was the absolute right decision,” said Cmdr. Courtney Sergent, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator at Sector North Carolina. “Due to their quick actions, our Coast Guard crews and local partners were able to locate them and bring them safely home to their families.”