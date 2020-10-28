Flags to fly at half-staff for NC native killed in Navy training plane crash

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett.

Flags at state facilities will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Originally from Weddington, North Carolina, Ensign Garrett, and US Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross of Wixom, Michigan died when a Navy plane crashed during a routine training flight from Florida on Friday.

Garrett was a graduate of Weddington High School in Union County. In 2019, she graduated from the Coast Guard Academy where she served as a regimental activities officer.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.