Flooded, sand-covered NC 12 still closed as storm lashes NC coast; all ferry routes shut down

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – North Carolina transportation officials have closed a flooded road on Hatteras Island after a storm brought heavy rain and high winds to parts of the Outer Banks and coast.

The state Department of Transportation said in a news release Sunday that workers have been removing wind-blown sand from N.C. 12, which remained closed between Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe.

The state says officials haven’t found any structural damage to N.C. 12, which partially closed on Saturday evening.

But sand and water was covering it at several points between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe.

NC 12 from NC DOT Twitter

NC 12 from NC DOT Twitter

NC 12 from NC DOT Twitter

NC 12 from NC DOT Twitter

More flooding overwash was expected on the road at high tide on Sunday morning and Sunday night.

Officials also announced Sunday that all seven ferry routes were closed. On Saturday six of seven were shut down.

Officials said N.C. 12 is not expected to reopen until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The storm brought sustained winds of up to 45 mph. It is expected to pull away from the coast by Monday.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now