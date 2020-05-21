Flooding closes popular route to beaches, NCDOT says

BOLTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Columbus County roadway that is a popular route to beaches is closed due to flooding, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday evening.
N.C. 211 is closed just south of N.C. 214, which is in the Bolton area and east of lake Waccamaw. NCDOT is monitoring it and will inspect the road Friday once floodwaters recede.
Drivers are encouraged to use N.C. 87 as an alternate route.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Trump threatens to cut funding over expanded mail-in voting
- Trump says country won’t be closed if a second wave of coronavirus hits
- Nearly 39 million have lost jobs in US since virus took hold
- Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting video charged in his slaying
- Biden asks Amy Klobuchar to undergo vetting to be running mate