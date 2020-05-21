Flooding closes popular route to beaches, NCDOT says

BOLTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Columbus County roadway that is a popular route to beaches is closed due to flooding, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday evening.

N.C. 211 is closed just south of N.C. 214, which is in the Bolton area and east of lake Waccamaw. NCDOT is monitoring it and will inspect the road Friday once floodwaters recede.

Drivers are encouraged to use N.C. 87 as an alternate route.

More headlines from CBS17.com: