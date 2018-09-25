Florence's rains could cause mosquito population boom

Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved WBTW file image

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - The rain from Hurricane Florence has passed but the devastation lingers and so does the water.

That water can provide the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“We're still in mosquito season. It basically runs from the beginning of April until the end of October,” said Tom Ramoino, owner/operator of Mosquito Joe of Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill.

With flood waters slowly receding around the Carolinas, we may see a boom in the mosquito population in the weeks ahead.

“There is going to be an influx of mosquitoes until things dry out a little bit. Any water that can sit around for five days and the eggs can hatch is any kind of breeding area,” said Ramoino.

With warm temperatures expected to continue over the next several weeks, the mosquito population will likely remain high, especially with all of the standing water.

“This is kind of ideal conditions, this damp weather and the temperature being consistently above 50 degrees in the 80s, you know, is perfect,” said Ramoino.

As we wait for flood waters to return to normal and the ground to dry, there are things you can do around your property to prevent mosquitoes from breeding in your yard.

“You know the big things would just be the big things on the property, again, wheelbarrows, coolers, toys, anything that can really hold water. If we can get those dumped and don't have to worry about them holding water then that breeding area is taken care of,” said Ramoino.

Ramoino also recommends clearing your gutters to prevent any water from collecting.