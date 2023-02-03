RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for murder in Florida was arrested Thursday evening following a chase in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies were assisting in a multi-county vehicle pursuit involving a murder suspect, 35-year-old Matthew Scott Flores.

Deputies said the pursuit entered Rutherford County on U.S. Highway 64 and continued through Bostic and Ellenboro.

The pursuit ended by officers using a pursuit intervention technique. However, Flores got out of the vehicle and took off running.

Following a short foot chase, deputies arrested Flores. He was wanted in both North Carolina and Florida.

He has been charged with the following:

North Carolina

• parole violation

• fugitive

• felony speed to elude arrest

• DWI

Florida

• second-degree murder

• possession of firearm by convicted felon

• discharge firearm in public

• violation of supervised pretrial release

Flores is currently being held in the Rutherford County Detention Center without bond for the Parole Violation and a total of $615,000 secured bond on the remaining North Carolina charges.