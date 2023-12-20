RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From the start of flu season in early October to Dec. 16, North Carolina physicians have reported a single pediatric flu death and 21 adult flu deaths.

The latest data shows from Dec. 10-16 an additional four adult deaths were confirmed as flu-related.

In the latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, North Carolina ranked in the red, or high activity, level for flu cases by state. This is the third consecutive week the state has seen an increase in severity on this map.

Neighboring states of South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia also rank in the top half of activity with very high, high and moderate case levels, respectively.