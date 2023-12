RALEIGH, N.C (WNCN) — The number of flu deaths in North Carolina has risen to 14, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The agency said one adult died in the week ending on Dec. 9.

Deaths among 65-plus people continue to lead all age groups with 10 deaths. This is double the number from the week before. The state has still only seen one pediatric flu death.