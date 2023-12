RALEIGH, N.C (WNCN) — Two more adults have died since late November because of the flu, according to new data released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The two deaths were reported Dec. 2, according to the agency’s website. This brings the total since October to nine including a pediatric death reported Nov. 18.

Deaths among 65-plus people lead all age groups with five deaths.