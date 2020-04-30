Flyers stoke debate over reopening the Outer Banks amid the coronavirus pandemic

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — A flyer that’s being placed on parked cars along part of North Carolina’s coast is telling visitors to go home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the message is emblematic of an ongoing debate over the value of stay-at-home orders and the need to restart the crucial tourist economy on the Outer Banks.

The flyer that’s been distributed in Dare County said: “Stop being so selfish and ignorant about this.”

Dare County rebuked the sentiment.

“The flyer sends a hateful and negative message and Dare County does not condone this action or message,” the county said in a release. “The flyer claims to be on behalf of Dare County residents, but that is not the reality.”

The county plans to allow nonresident property owners to come back on Monday.

