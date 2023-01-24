MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite several searches, a North Carolina woman is still missing after her car ran out of gas last week in Surry County.

Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, was last seen nearly a week ago on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.

Hawks was last seen in the area of Westlake Drive near Boggs Drive in Mount Airy, according to a police news release.

Hawks was spotted after she ran out of gas in her car, police said.

Her car was found with her belongings inside and the keys in the ignition, according to her husband of 24 years, Mickey Hawks.

Hawks told CBS 17 he is very concerned about his wife’s disappearance because she also left behind key medication for her diabetic condition.

Police brought in a K-9 team to search around where Hawks’ car was found. Mickey Hawks also said he along with her sister, brothers and uncle have been conducting searches since last week.

Rebecca Tackett Hawks. Photo courtesy: Mount Airy Police.

At the time she vanished, Hawks was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. She has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5-feet-3 tall, and weighs about 110 pounds, the news release said.

Police said anyone with information about her location should call the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535.