Following weekend resignation, new interim chancellor named at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – East Carolina University named Dr. Ron Mitchelson as new interim chancellor after Dan Gerlach’s resignation on Oct. 26.

Mitchelson has been serving as ECU’s acting chancellor since Sept. 30. He has held several faculty and administrative positions at the university, a news release said.

“As a longtime member of Pirate Nation, Ron will do a great job leading the university while the ECU Chancellor Search Committee begins the vital work of identifying the university’s next chancellor,” UNC System Interim President Bill Roper said in a statement.

Gerlach’s resignation from the interim chancellor role stemmed from photos surfaced of him with students at a bar in Greenville during the weekend of Sept. 29. He was placed on administrative leave shortly after.

“I will miss ECU and Greenville because the people are incredible and the entire community full of promise and hope. I thought before I arrived in May that I knew how fantastic Pirate Nation was, is and will be. I had no idea. It’s far better. I am thankful for being part of it for a short time,” a statement from Gerlach read in part.

