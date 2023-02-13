RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a pleasant Monday at the State Farmer’s Market in Raleigh, and Judy Auld was there taking full advantage.

“We wanted to get apples,” she said. “My husband makes the best cooked apples and our daughter who lives in Greensboro loves them, so she’s coming for a visit, so we’ll not only get it for ourselves but for her as well.”

We know not every day lately has been this nice, and the ups and downs of our North Carolina weather have been impacting crops.

“It really just depends on how the plants want to take it,” said Rachel Kelley with Roberts Family Farm.

She says dealing with the weather is part of farming in North Carolina, but it doesn’t make it any easier, especially when the crops get confused.

“A lot of time — when it’s a couple days hot and a couple days cold — that will affect them just because some will want to blossom or want to bud and they’re not supposed to, and then it gets cold and kills it,” she said.

While that cold can kill early-season blooms, greens need more of the cool temperatures, and less of the rain.

“They like it really cold, like snow is really good for them,” Kelley explained. “Not too much rain, because rain can disturb the soil and actually rot the roots.”

The rain is also creating a muddy mess for Judy Auld’s backyard, so while some plants might like sunshine, so does Judy.

“It’s just so annoying,” she said. “It’s good to have rain but…enough! Sunshine is great.”

A few other farmers said the crazy weather can cause issues now, but soon it will be planting season, so the weather will make even more of a difference once crops get in the ground.