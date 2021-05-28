Food program in NC for women, children to get increase to $35 per month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said that a food program aimed at women and children will receive a boost in payments over the next four months.

The WIC program, which helps provide food for women, infants, and children, is receiving more money through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, according to a news release from Alamance County officials.

Statewide, recipients will have their monthly nutrition support increase to $35 for children and women. The increase, which does not include infants, is up for the typical payments of $9 to $11 per month, officials said.

“There is no action that the participants need to take if they are currently active in the program,” the news release said. “The increase will take all WIC participants to $35 for the next four months,” an official added.

The increase in payments is from June to September.

The WIC program provides supplemental nutrition (healthy foods) for women who are pregnant, have had a baby in the last six months, or are breastfeeding and have had a baby in the last 12 months. The program also helps infants and children up to age 5.

