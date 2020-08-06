For 2nd time this week, multiple homes in Ocean Isle Beach go up in flames; 1 seriously injured

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the second time this week, firefighters are on the scene of multiple structure fires in Ocean Isle Beach.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue on Twitter, fire crews were requested to help Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday for multiple structure fires in the area of Concord Street.

Six agencies responded to the scene, including Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department, Horry Country Fire Rescue, Calabash Fire, and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, according to WECT.

On Monday, during Hurricane Isaias’ landfall in the area, multiple homes caught fire in Ocean Isle.

Ocean Isle Beach fire on Thursday (Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue)

Ocean Isle Beach fire on Thursday (Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue)

Ocean Isle Beach fire on Thursday (Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue)

Ocean Isle Beach fire on Thursday (Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue)

Monday night Ocean Isle Beach fire Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Twittera

Monday night Ocean Isle Beach fire Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Twittera

Monday night Ocean Isle Beach fire Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Twittera

Monday night Ocean Isle Beach fire Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Twittera

Monday night Ocean Isle Beach fire Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Twittera

Isaias came onshore at Ocean Isle Beach around 11 p.m. – not too long after, several house fires were reported, Mayor Debbie Smith told WECT on Tuesday morning.

Four fires were reported on Driftwood Drive and another on East 4th Street, Smith said.

The mayor said floodwaters were up to three feet deep in some portions of the island.

No injuries were reported earlier this week.

Smith told WECT that one person was seriously injured in the home where the fire started on Thursday morning. That victim was airlifted to Chapel Hill for treatment.

Three other homes suffered mild damage.

Officials said Thursday’s fire is believed to have been caused by a flooded out car that ignited.

More headlines from CBS17.com: