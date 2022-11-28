CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – The former longtime Charlotte Hornets broadcaster Jerry Vaillancourt has died.

Known simply as ‘Gerry V,’ he was a central figure on radio and TV broadcasts for the Hornets during the heydays of the team. From 1990-2002 he served as a radio analyst, TV analyst, and TV studio host. He also hosted various sports talk shows including on WFNZ and WBT Radio.

“His analysis and opinion will be greatly missed and our condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues,” the Hornets said in a statement on Sunday.

The @hornets have released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/mejbgVLCm3 — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) November 27, 2022

Vaillancourt was also a basketball recruiter and spent time coaching at Virginia, App State, James Madison, and Davidson. He played college hoops at Gardner Webb.

A cause of death was not given.