Former Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand to be Hendersonville’s new chief

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Hendersonville’s City Manager John Connet announced the city’s new police chief Friday morning.

Blair Myhand was selected as the new police chief for the Hendersonville Police Department. Connet said Myhand will begin Feb. 15.

Myhand was sworn in as the Clayton Police Department’s police chief back in May 2017, according to our sister station WNCN.

Before Clayton, Myhand was a police captain in Apex, where he served for more than 11 years, our sister station reported.

He is a retired U.S. Army First Sergeant with more than two decades of military and law enforcement experience, including tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, WNCN reported.

During the announcement, Connet addressed Myhand’s being placed on administrative leave while at the Clayton Police Department.

Connet said there was not a lot of information about the administrative leave, but he thought there was a philosophical difference between Myhand and the town council. He said after further investigation, the leave did not concern him. He said that there was nothing illegal, unethical or immoral that was done.