Former Columbus County police chief arrested on 73 charges related to evidence tampering, drug trafficking

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State authorities arrested a former North Carolina police chief Monday on more than 70 charges related to embezzlement, drug trafficking, and tampering with evidence, according to a news release.
William Anthony Spivey was arrested around 3:45 p.m. Monday. He was the former chief of the Chadbourn Police Department in Columbus County, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
The SBI began the investigation on March 2 at the request of District Attorney Jon David.
The 35-year-old was taken into custody without incident in Fair Bluff. He faces the following 73 charges:
- 31 counts of felony alter, steal, or destroy evidence
- 31 counts of felony embezzlement by public official
- 4 counts of felony trafficking opiates by possession
- 4 counts of felony trafficking opiates/opioids by transportation
- 2 counts of obtaining controlled substance by prescription misrepresentation
- 1 count of obtaining controlled substance by fraud
Spivey is being held at the Columbus County Detention Center on a $665,000 secured bond.