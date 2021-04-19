Former Columbus County police chief arrested on 73 charges related to evidence tampering, drug trafficking

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State authorities arrested a former North Carolina police chief Monday on more than 70 charges related to embezzlement, drug trafficking, and tampering with evidence, according to a news release.

William Anthony Spivey was arrested around 3:45 p.m. Monday. He was the former chief of the Chadbourn Police Department in Columbus County, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The SBI began the investigation on March 2 at the request of District Attorney Jon David.

The 35-year-old was taken into custody without incident in Fair Bluff. He faces the following 73 charges:

31 counts of felony alter, steal, or destroy evidence

31 counts of felony embezzlement by public official

4 counts of felony trafficking opiates by possession

4 counts of felony trafficking opiates/opioids by transportation

2 counts of obtaining controlled substance by prescription misrepresentation

1 count of obtaining controlled substance by fraud

Spivey is being held at the Columbus County Detention Center on a $665,000 secured bond.