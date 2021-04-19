Former Columbus County police chief arrested on 73 charges related to evidence tampering, drug trafficking

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Anthony Spivey in a photo from WECT

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State authorities arrested a former North Carolina police chief Monday on more than 70 charges related to embezzlement, drug trafficking, and tampering with evidence, according to a news release.

William Anthony Spivey was arrested around 3:45 p.m. Monday. He was the former chief of the Chadbourn Police Department in Columbus County, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The SBI began the investigation on March 2 at the request of District Attorney Jon David.

The 35-year-old was taken into custody without incident in Fair Bluff. He faces the following 73 charges:

  • 31 counts of felony alter, steal, or destroy evidence
  • 31 counts of felony embezzlement by public official
  • 4 counts of felony trafficking opiates by possession
  • 4 counts of felony trafficking opiates/opioids by transportation
  • 2 counts of obtaining controlled substance by prescription misrepresentation
  • 1 count of obtaining controlled substance by fraud

Spivey is being held at the Columbus County Detention Center on a $665,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories