Former congressman, NCGOP chair to plead guilty in federal corruption case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Robin Hayes, a former longtime congressman and chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, will plead guilty in a federal corruption case, newly-filed court records show.

Hayes was indicted by a federal grand jury in March on allegations he facilitated a scheme in which a billionaire businessman is alleged to have tried to bribe North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.

Hayes was charged with conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and aiding and abetting along with three counts of making false statements to the FBI.

Federal prosecutors allege Hayes helped businessman Greg Lindberg steer a roughly quarter-million-dollar political contribution through the NCGOP to Causey.

Causey was cooperating with the FBI, unbeknownst to Hayes, Lindberg and two associates of Lindberg who were also indicted in the matter.

Lindberg has pleaded not guilty and, last week, asked a judge to throw out his charges.

Documents filed in court on Friday show Hayes will plead guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

“On August 28, 2018, the defendant, Robef Cannon Hayes, falsely stated to federal agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBl), that he had never spoken with the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner about personnel or personnel problems at the North Carolina Department of Insurance or about Greg Lindberg or John Gray,” the court document said.

“At the time that the defendant made the materially false statements, he knew that it was unlawful to lie to the FBI, and he knew that his statements were false because the defendant had in fact spoken with the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner about Greg Lindberg and John Gray, as well as Greg Lindberg’s request that the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner move certain personnel within the North Carolina Department of Insurance,” the document continued.

Hayes’ plea hearing is set for next Wednesday morning.

