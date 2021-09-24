Former East Wake High School football player, Ex-Northern Guilford High School coach arrested, charged with indecent liberties with a child

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Northern Guilford High School assistant football coach, who grew up in Wendell and played for East Wake High School, has been arrested.

Connor Jordan Earp, 25, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child under the age of 16, court documents said. He resigned from the school system the same day as his arrest, a press release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Court documents also confirmed the child is a Northern Guilford student and at least five years younger than Earp.

Earp’s bond was set at $25,000, but he bonded out the same day. His next court appearance is set for Oct. 25.

Northern Guilford is still scheduled to play Southeast Guilford tonight at 7:30 p.m. at this time.

WGHP contributed to this article.