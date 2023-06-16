JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sneads Ferry woman has been arrested for communicating threats at an Onslow County daycare.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Childcare Network daycare on Tuesday in reference to a report of a threat. Deputies interviewed witnesses who said Haley Dawn Barnes, 21, of Dunn Road in Sneads Ferry, made a threat to daycare staff that she would come to work the following day to “shoot up the place.”

Evidence was also gathered that led to Barnes’ arrest on Thursday. She was taken before a magistrate and charged with Felony Communicating a Threat of Mass Violence on Educational Property and given a $5,000 secured bond.