Former Fort Bragg doctor joins NC State grad aboard International Space Station

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan (AP/WNCN) — A Russian space capsule with three astronauts aboard — including one with a North Carolina connection — has docked with the International Space Station after a fast-track trip to the orbiting laboratory.

The Soyuz capsule docked at 22:48 GMT Saturday, just six hours and 20 minutes after blasting off from Russia’s launch complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

The launch took place on the 50th anniversary of the day U.S. astronauts landed on the moon.

The capsule is carrying Andrew Morgan of the United States on his first spaceflight. Morgan is an emergency physician in the U.S. Army and a former Fort Bragg flight doctor.

Also blasting off Saturday were Russian Alexander Skvortsov on his third mission to the space station and Italian Luca Parmitano.

They will join Russian Alexey Ovchinin and Americans Nick Hague and Christina Koch have been aboard since March.

Koch is a graduate of North Carolina State University.

The crew patch for the expedition echoes the one from Apollo 11’s 1969 lunar mission.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now