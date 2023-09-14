WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday night. While the agenda didn’t include any mention of the hospital, the board did go into closed session.

Before that happened, some people voiced their concerns during the public discussion part of the meeting about seeking their medical records, and the future of health care in Martin County.

At the meeting, one former hospital staff member announced he would be opening a clinic in Williamston. He hopes to serve people as early as next month.

“There are a lot of folks who cannot travel, who are elders and dependent on somebody else to drive them, it becomes virtually no healthcare in that situation for them,” said Dr. Dhruva Chawla, former Martin General Hospital doctor. “All in all, it’s a difficult situation, so what we did essentially was we came up with this idea that we should open our own clinic here.”