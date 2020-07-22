Former NC $10M lottery winner held without bond on murder charge

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – A Leland man who won a $10 million lottery prize nearly three years ago is now behind bars after he was charged with murder in Brunswick County.

Hill and his wife in 2017. (NC Lottery)

Michael Todd Hill, 52, was taken into custody in Southport on Tuesday and charged with murder by the Shallotte Police Department after the body of Keonna Graham was discovered in a room at the Sure Stay Hotel around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Hill is currently in the Brunswick County Detention Center under no bond following his first court appearance yesterday.

No other details about the incident are known.

The SBI and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

In 2017, Hill won a $10 million lottery prize after purchasing an Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket at a store on Maco Road.