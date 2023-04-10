NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A former school resource officer and Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputy had his first court appearance on Monday after his arrest last week.

Isaiah Bradley, 24, of New Bern was taken into custody after his first court appearance in New Bern, WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan reports. He was charged with one count of sex act with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a student. District Attorney Scott Thomas said the student was a 16-year-old at New Bern High School, where Bradley worked.

Officials said the crime began at New Bern High School in Aug. of 2022, according to the arrest warrant. He was arrested on April 6 by Craven County deputies and released after posting a $50,000 bond.

Bradley was given a $100,000 bond during Monday’s court hearing after the judge in the case doubled it, saying it was “not high enough,” Pagan reports. He was also told by the judge that once his bond was posted, he was not allowed on any Craven County Schools property and can have no contact with the victim or anyone under age 18.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office Maj. David McFadyen said Bradley was fired on March 25 after the sheriff’s office confirmed the crime had happened. The NC State Bureau of Investigation then took over the case. The SBI and District Attorney Scott Thomas began investigating Bradley, which later led to his arrest.

Craven County Schools had no comment on the situation.