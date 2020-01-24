Former NC elementary school teacher accused of spanking student with disability

Dottie Lynn Bailey. (Courtesy of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office via WBTV, Jan.23, 2020)

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An employee with Alexander County Schools in North Carolina was charged after deputies said she assaulted a student with a disability.

Dottie Lynn Bailey, 45, is charged with misdemeanor assault on a handicapped person. Investigators said Bailey is accused of “assaulting and striking” a student with a disability “by forcefully grabbing her arm and spanking her bottom” on Dec. 13.

District officials confirmed Bailey was a teacher at Hiddenite Elementary School until she resigned in December.

Bailey was formally charged on Jan. 16 when she turned herself into the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was given a $5,000 bond.

No further information has been released.

