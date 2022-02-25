RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While saying the world is “in crisis,” former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) formally joined the high-stakes race for U.S. Senate on Friday, filing the paperwork necessary to get his name on the ballot.

“We need people with experience who have had to deal with crisis. And, our country is in a crisis right now, and our world is in a crisis right now,” he said. “During these serious times, we need to have a viable debate about these serious issues, especially with the Russia invasion.”

McCrory served as mayor of Charlotte and governor for one term, losing re-election in 2016 to current Gov. Roy Cooper (D).

On the Republican side, McCrory is facing several opponents, including U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, who former President Donald Trump endorsed last year.

“I run on my record of success. Anyone who has to run based upon others’ endorsement is probably going to be a failed candidate,” McCrory said.

Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker and veteran Marjorie Eastman are also vying for the GOP nomination.

McCrory discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this week, saying the United States needs to speak with “one voice.”

“Putin should be criticized heavily. He is a man who’s dangerous to the world right now. And, as Ronald Reagan once said, Russia was the evil empire,” McCrory said.

Earlier this week, former President Trump described Putin as “pretty smart” as he spoke at a fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago that Rep. Budd attended, according to reports.

“I mean, he’s taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart,” Trump said in a video clip of the event that was posted online.

When asked if Budd agreed with that statement, spokesman Jonathan Felts wrote in an email, “Governor McCrory seems to prefer the Biden approach to Russia over the Trump approach and that’s just sad. Putin is evil. President Trump put strict sanctions in place against Russia but Biden’s first actions were to reduce those sanctions and then refer to the potential Russian invasion as only ‘a minor incursion.’ Ted prefers American strength but Pat seems OK with weakness. Sad.”

The conservative John Locke Foundation conducted the most recent public polling on the race early last month and found McCrory with a 24-19 lead over Budd but also noted that about half of Republican primary voters were still undecided — even with Trump’s endorsement.

“That hasn’t yet translated into him being an overwhelming favorite. Meanwhile, Pat McCrory who has a lot of name recognition and a lot of history in North Carolina politics is a very strong contender,” said Mitch Kokai, a senior political analyst at the John Locke Foundation. “I think one thing is that Ted Budd really hasn’t so far taken great advantage of it.”

The foundation is hosting a debate for the candidates Saturday, but Budd is not attending.

Following Trump’s endorsement, the group Club for Growth already has spent millions of dollars on attack ads against McCrory, which he called “extremely deceitful.”

Budd reported raising the most money in the Republican field in the last quarter of 2021, according to reports the campaigns filed with the Federal Election Commission. He brought in about $968,000 compared to McCrory’s $748,000. Both reported having about $2 million in cash on hand.

Eastman was next in the fourth quarter, raising about $423,000 while former Rep. Walker reported raising about $146,000.