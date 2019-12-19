Former NC Gov. Pat McCrory considering run for Senate in 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory announced Thursday morning that he won’t run for governor, but says he is considering a 2022 U.S. Senate race.

McCrory made the announcement on his on WBT radio show around 8:30 a.m.

The former governor said many people have urged him to head back to Raleigh, while others have urged him to stay out of politics altogether.

A poll this month showed McCrory with a double digit lead over Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in the race for governor, the Charlotte Observer reports.

“Despite very favorable surveys, I’ve made a decision not to run for governor,” McCrory said.

“I’m clearly torn about what is best for me and my family and for our great state,” McCrory said on his decision to not run for governor. “I loved that job and respected the job.”

McCory said a big reason for his decision was not wanting to cause further division within the Republican party.

“There’s so much division,” McCrory said,” referring to in Washington and in Charlotte.

McCrory says he is considering running for the U.S. Senate race in 2022.

“I’m going to consider running for that office in 2022,” McCrory said. “My experience as a city councilman, as a mayor and a governor can bring a unique perspective to bringing people together and solving our problems,” McCrory said.

Earlier this year, when McCrory said he would not run in the District 9 race, he said he was keeping the option open for running for governor in 2020 or U.S. Senate in 2022.

Although he admitted running for congress was always a dream of his, he says his skill set and experiences would be better suited for a potential governor or senate run in the future.

“I’ve taken all of this feedback and revisited the question that my dad asked in 1994,” McCrory said in February. “Where can I make the most difference?”

McCrory said he was making a difference while teaching at UNC-Chapel Hill and being a radio host-

