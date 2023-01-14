GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Greensboro officer faces multiple charges in connection to a sexual assault investigation, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Dec. 19, the Guilford County Sherriff’s Office told the GPD about potential criminal allegations against an officer employed by the GPD.

The allegations were reported to the GCSO on Dec. 19 after an incident on Dec. 18 that involved a possible sexual assault.

The GPD says the possible sexual assault didn’t happen in Greensboro or while the former employee, Kenneth Adams, was working in an official capacity as an officer.

The GCSO began investigating the allegations on Dec. 19.

As is standard protocol, the GPD put Adams on administrative duty and began an internal investigation.

The GCSO completed its investigation on Tuesday and presented its findings to the district attorney on Thursday.

Adams was then fired on Thursday and charged by the GCSO with:

sexual battery

assault on a female

giving alcohol to an underage person

He was hired on Sept. 16, 2009, and worked in information services.