Former NC Supreme Court justice told Trump that Pence could overturn election, reports say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – President Donald Trump believed his vice president had the power to overturn the election following a conversation with a former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, the New York Times reports.

In the days leading up to the election, Trump was certain Vice President Mike Pence could legally overturn the election results as Congress gathered in a joint session to tally the votes of the Electoral College.

The Times said Trump told Pence that Mark Martin, the former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, said the vice president had the power to hand the election to the president.

However last Wednesday, Pence acknowledged that he did not have the power to unilaterally throw out electoral college votes as Trump and some of his attorneys had wrongly insisted.

Martin, a registered Republican, spent more than 20 years on the North Carolina Supreme Court before resigning in February 2019 to become dean of Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach.

Pence said the count “shall be deemed a sufficient declaration” of Biden’s victory, but offered no words of congratulations to the incoming administration. It capped an extraordinary day of chaos, violence, and division after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, sending lawmakers into hiding and delaying the proceeding.

Under normal circumstances, the vote-tallying procedure would be a mere formality — the final step in the complicated technical process of electing a new administration.

But after losing court case after court case and with no further options at hand, Trump and his allies had zeroed in on Jan. 6 as their last-ditch chance to try to influence the outcome.