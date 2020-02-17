Former North Carolina Lt. Gov. Bob Jordan dies at 87

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Former North Carolina Lt. Gov. Bob Jordan has died at the age of 87.
An obituary posted online by a funeral home said Jordan died on Sunday at his home “overlooking Lake Tillery” in Mount Gilead in Montgomery County.
A cause of death was not disclosed in the obituary.
Gov. Roy Cooper described Jordan as a friend and a “great North Carolinian.”
Jordan was elected lieutenant governor in 1984 and served in the office from early 1985 to 1988.
He ran for governor in 1988 and lost to Republican Gov. Jim Martin.
“Today we lost a great North Carolinian with the passing of my friend and former Lt. Governor Bob Jordan. He was passionate about education and made a real difference helping people from all walks of life,” Cooper said in a tweet.
