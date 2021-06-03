Former President Trump speaking in NC Saturday: Here’s exactly when and where

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Former President Donald Trump will speak at North Carolina’s annual state Republican Party convention on Saturday.

Trump will speak in person at the June 5 convention dinner in Greenville. He is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m., according to a release from the NC Republican Party.

Trump’s speech will be closed to the media, and journalists won’t be able to view it via livestream or alternate forms, said Livy Polen, a spokeswoman for the NC GOP.

Trump has expressed interest in running for president again in 2024 but has not yet announced a decision. The state party hopes Trump can help Republicans retake control of the U.S. House in the upcoming midterms.

“President Trump won North Carolina in 2016 by promising to put America First, and he won North Carolina in 2020 by keeping that promise. President Trump delivered real results for North Carolina by rebuilding the military, standing strong against China, and unleashing the American Economy. We are honored to welcome President Trump to our convention as the Republican Party launches our campaign to retake Congress and the Senate in the 2022 midterms .”