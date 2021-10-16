Former Rolesville Mayor Frank Eagles dies

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Rolesville announced former Mayor Frank Eagles died early Thursday morning.

Eagles lived in Rolesville since 1986 and helped grow the town from approximately 2,000 residents to around 10,000 during his tenure.

He was the town’s Commissioner for eight years and and the Mayor for 12.

Prior to his work in Rolesville, he worked for the North Carolina Department of Administration creating Motor Fleet Management, his obituary said.

Eagles is survived by his wife, daughter and her husband, son and his wife, one grandson and two grandaughters.

His memorial service is Sunday.